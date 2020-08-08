AUGUST 8
— Eleven artists from RutabagA Art of Geneseo, Illinois are exhibiting their paintings, quilting, woodworking, jewelry and greeting cards at River Arts Center in Clinton. The exhibit will be on display Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. until August 22. Admittance is free. Social distancing will be observed.
— The Axe Women Loggers of Maine, the only touring "Lumber Jill" show in North America, will make an appearance at NelsonCorp Field at 6 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.
— Lyons Farmers Market and Vendor Fair offers indoor and outdoor shopping from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street in Clinton.
— The Clinton and Camanche Knights of Columbus will conduct their annual Tootsie Roll Drive from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clinton Hy-Vee and Fareway. All proceeds will support local people with physical and intellectual disabilities.
