OCTOBER 14
— IowaWorks will host a drive through job far at the former Ashford University Call Center parking lot, 1310 19th Ave. NW in Clinton, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
— Tavis Hosette will perform from 5-7 p.m. at Lyons Foursquare Park on Main Avenue during the Farmers Market.
— The River Arts Center welcomes Keeping you Sewing's Quilt the Town which features quilts and textiles by local artists and students of local schools. Quilts from River Cities Quilt Guild and Material Girlz Quilting Group are part of the exhibit. River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open 1-5 p.m. at Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— A Fresh Paint class begins at 6 p.m. at Rock Creek Marina. Cost is $35. The two-hour event includes step-by-step painting instructions on two wine glasses or beer mugs with Fresh Paint by Christine Boeve. This is an autumn-themed event and all materials will be provided. Space is limited; register at www.mycountyparks.com.
