(Edited to change the location of the Clinton High School Orchestra's concert.)
MAY 25
— Iowa Works will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Deanna's Java Station, 1938 Lincoln Way in Clinton, and from 4-6 p.m. at DeWitt Travel Mart, 630 S. Sixth Ave.
— The Clinton High School Orchestra will perform light classics at 7 p.m. at Clinton High School's Vernon Cook Theater at 7 p.m. The ensemble will be perform the music of Handel, Strauss, Mozart and Fletcher.
