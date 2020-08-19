AUGUST 19
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 4 p.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until 7 p.m. or until all items are sold.
A native of Centerville, Winona comes to the Clinton Herald after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
GEORGETOWN, Texas [mdash] Donald L. Johnson died August 16, 2020. He was born in Clinton, IA to Carl and Viola Johnson September 12, 1932. Siblings: Lois (Paul) Specht, Shirley (Glen) Gray, Charles Bud (Janet) Johnson, Steve (Kathy) Johnson. Don graduated from Lyons High School in 1949. He w…
Merle Ocken, 73, died August 15, 2020, at University Hospital, Iowa City. Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. today A complete obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.