APRIL 5
— The Friends of the Library bookstore is open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Pizza Hut on North Second Street, in Clinton, will hold a fundraising night to benefit the Discovery Center. The public can order pizza for delivery or carry out from 5-7 p.m., and the Discovery Center will receive 20% of everything sold during the two-hour fundraiser.
