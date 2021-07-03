JULY 3
— Fourth of July events in DeWitt begin at 5 p.m. with the DeWitt Nite Lions grilling in Lincoln Park and the Noon Lions' bake sale. The Fourth of July parade begins at 6 p.m. The Tailfins will provide music from 5 to 9 p.m. in the band shelter.
— Eden Valley Nature Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 8 a.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.