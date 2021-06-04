JUNE 4
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Nature Story at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park near Camanche. This presentation series is a time where youngsters of all ages and their guardians can spend time playing in nature, hearing a story and taking part in an activity. a naturalist will be there to facilitate and share knowledge of the things encountered.
— Fishing is free for Iowa residents at Clinton County Conservation parks.
