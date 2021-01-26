JANUARY 26
— From 5-7 p.m., 20% of every order at Pizza Hut on North Second Street in Clinton will be donated to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Order online or call 563-242-3333.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
Before this year, if you wanted to know firsthand what lawmakers thought about early-stage bills, you usually needed to go to the Capitol, whether by bus from downtown Des Moines or four-hour road trip from Rock Rapids, and track down a room. And those steps were absolutely required to share…
James Patrick Franzen, 90, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 in Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
DELMAR [mdash] Loren Hass, 77, died, Saturday, January 23, 2021, at home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 30, at Grace Lutheran Church, DeWitt, visitation one hour prior. Arrangements are with Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A full obituary may be viewed at www.…
