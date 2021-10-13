OCT. 13
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
— Midwest Pets for Life hosts a walk-in vaccination and microchip clinic from 1-5 p.m. while supplies last. Services offered include rabies vaccinations for $16, nail trims for $12 and microchipping for $15. Cats must arrive in clean crates or pet carriers, and dogs must be properly leased or in clean carriers. Veterinary services will be provided by Dr. Ashley Wegmann.
— Alzheimer's Association caregiver support group will meet at the Lyons Train Depot, 56 25th Ave. N. in Clinton, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Caregivers, family and friends of Alzheimer's patients will exchange practical information, talk through issues and ways of coping and share feelings and concerns. Register by contacting Megan Pedersen at 563-293-8058 or at mepedersen@alz.org. Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.