OCTOBER 23
— Big River Packaging at 1905 Lincoln Way in Clinton, hosts a drive-up, mobile food pantry from 3-5 p.m. The event is open to anyone in need of food assistance. Due to COVID, anyone picking up food must remain in the vehicles. Food will be placed during into the trunk by volunteers. The event is made possible by Information, Referral and Assistance Services and the United States Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families Food Box program.
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate pumpkin spice and everything nice during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. The program is decided for young children, but anyone is welcome. The program is free with a paid museum admission. The museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Masks are mandatory.
