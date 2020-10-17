OCTOBER 17
— The River Arts Center welcomes Keeping you Sewing's Quilt the Town which features quilts and textiles by local artists and students of local schools. Quilts from River Cities Quilt Guild and Material Girlz Quilting Group are part of the exhibit. River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Rock Creek Marina will host a Creatures of the Night program at 10:30 a.m. under the deck of the Eco Center. At 1 p.m., visitors can make Halloween crafts on the deck. Pumpkin carving begins on the deck at 2 p.m. Participants should bring their own pumpkins. Carving tools will be provided. Trick or Treating campground style will take place from 5-6 p.m. followed by lighted wagon and Blue Heron rides at 6 p.m. Tickets for the rides must be picked up at the store prior to 6 p.m. Both rides will be filled at half the capacity to allow for distancing. Masks are encouraged.
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, Clinton's children's museum, will host the Vinson H. Jetter Community Center’s drive-thru pumpkin giveaway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. McGinnis Melons of Thomson, Illinois donated pumpkins which will be given free to children while supplies last in the small parking lot west of the Discovery Center. Families should drive one direction through the parking lot, entering from the south end by the front of the Discovery Center and driving north to exit on to Seventh Avenue South.
— Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will address signs of fall. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Masks are required.
