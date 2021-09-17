SEPT. 17
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, presents "The Buddy Holly Story" at 7:30 p.m. Call the box office, 815-244-2035, or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for tickets.
— Whiteside County Public Health Dept. will host a pop-up vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to noon at Sauk Valley Community College (Dillon Mall) in Dixon, Illinois.
— First Central State Bank will host Grilling for Charity to benefit the Northeast Athletic Boosters. Grilling For Charity will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Central State Bank’s Goose Lake location. The proceeds collected from this fundraiser will benefit the Northeast Athletic Boosters and will coincide with Northeast’s homecoming week. The menu includes cheeseburgers, hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, dessert and a drink for a donation.
