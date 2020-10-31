OCTOBER 31
— From 1-3 p.m. residents can drive by the stationary Mardi Gras parade on Riverview Drive in Clinton.
— Children may trick or treat in Clinton from 6-8 p.m.
— Morrison, Illinois will allow trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m.
— Camanche Fire Department will host a drive-in candy giveaway from 6-8 p.m.
— Gateway Baptist hosts a candy carnival at 6 p.m. The free event includes carnival games, bounce houses, hot dogs and hot chocolate. The church is located at 722 South 16th St. in Clinton.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— River Cities Tennis Association will host a Spooktacular pickleball tournament beginning at 8 a.m. The fee is $25 per person for one event, $35 per person for two events. Pre-registration is required. Prizes will be awarded for costumes. Text Cindy Rasche at 563-249-3132 or email rivercitiestennis@gmail.com for more information.
— For one day only runners may register online for Brrry Scurry for $25 and no fees. Visit www.eicc.edu to register. Rates increase Nov. 1. The Clinton Community College event raises money for scholarships every February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.