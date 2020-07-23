JULY 23
— Shiner’s Run will host Jammin' In The Canyon, an acoustic jam session at Wierenga’s Heritage Canyon, 515 N. 4th St., Fulton, Illinois, from 6:30-8 p.m. The Jam is free of charge and open to the public. Pickers can set up starting at 6 p.m. In the event of rain, the jam will be held in the Heritage Canyon Town Hall/Hose House instead of next to the fire pit. Attendees should practice social distancing and consider wearing a mask. For more information, call Jim Perron at 563-357-3314
