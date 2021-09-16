SEPT. 16
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, presents "The Buddy Holly Story" at 7:30 p.m. Call the box office, 815-244-2035, or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for tickets.
— The Clinton County Historical Society will hold a drive-up supper at the museum at 106 S. First St. beginning at 4 p.m. until food runs out. The dinner consists of a baked potato with chili and cheese plus applesauce and a dessert for $5.
— Show the Love Event for Peace begins at 5:15 p.m. at Clinton High School's Vernon Cook Theatre, 817 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The event is free and will include a walk for peace and a monarch butterfly release.
