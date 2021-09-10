SEPT. 10
— Clinton and Fulton businesses will host Rummaging Along the River, sponsored by Visit Clinton, Iowa and Lyons Business and Professional Association. Check the Visit Clinton, Iowa Facebook page for a list of participating businesses.
— Funtime Friday at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate Patriot Day with crafts, facts about America and a march around the museum. Funtime Friday begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— First Central State Bank will continue its tradition of Grilling for Charity fundraisers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Central's DeWitt location. Proceeds will benefit St. Joseph Education Foundation, an organization that supports the St. Joseph School in DeWitt. The menu includes hamburgers, chips, dessert and a drink for a donation.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, presents "The Buddy Holly Story" at 7:30 p.m. Call the box office, 815-244-2035, or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org for tickets.
