JULY 9
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will have a teddy bear picnic during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. the Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S.
— Low Moor Days begins with a children's 1/4-mile fun run at 6:45 p.m. followed by a 5K at 7 p.m. The races will begin and end at Hunter's Sports Bar. Registration begins at 6 p.m. A street dance follows at 8 p.m., featuring The Slough Buoys. To participate in the weekend's softball tournament, which begins Friday, call 563-503-2075.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Nature Story at 10 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. Children of all ages can play in nature, making up their own nature stories. Sometimes someone will read a story and an outdoor activity is planned. This event is youth-led and naturalist facilitated.
— The Whiteside County Health Department mobile unit will conduct a back-to-school vaccination clinic in the Rock Falls High School Parking Lot from 2-5 p.m.
