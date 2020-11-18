NOVEMBER 22
— From 5-7 p.m., Rastrelli's Tuscany will serve food and raise money for Felix Adler Children's Discovery Museum. Tickets must be purchased in advance from the Discovery Center, 563-243-3600. Meals will be delivered curbside. Cost is $9 for adults and teens, $5 for children aged 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger.
— The Women of the Moose will host their Annual Winter Wonderland Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Baked goods, crocheted items, jewelry and wreaths are among the wares for sale. Lunch is available for purchase. Social distancing and masks are required. The Moose Lodge is located at 1936 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.