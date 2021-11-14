NOV. 14
— The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Father-Daughter Dance for girls in kindergarten through fifth grades will take place from 2-4 p.m. at Vista Grande, 2141 16th St. NW, Clinton. The cost is $20 for father and daughter plus $5 for each additional daughter. Advance registration required at https://www.clintonia.com. Girls without fathers may substitute another adult.
— Clinton High School Drama Department will present Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at 2 p.m. at Clinton High School's Vernon Cook Theater. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. Tickets are available at the door or online.
— A benefit for Troy Bousman will take place at Triple Play Bowling, 1601 Ninth Ave., in Fulton, Illinois from 2-5 p.m. Cost to taste and vote for chili in the cook-off is $5. Food is available for a donation. Drinks will be available for purchase. The event will include a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds will help pay for medical expenses and other related expenses due to loss of income. Bousman is a foreman at Clinton Engineering.
— The Andover Faith Lutheran Church hosts its annual fall supper, but it'll be pick-up only. The menu will feature Kalmes chicken, ham, stuffing, glazed carrots, coleslaw, roll and a dessert. The food will be delivered to vehicles in the parking lot. Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased ahead of time in the church office or when meals are picked up. Proceeds will fund local and global missions.
— The Alter and Rosary Society Church of the Visitation at 1028 Middle Road in Camanche will have a quilt raffle, holiday bazaar, silent auction and luncheon-to-go from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
