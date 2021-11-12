NOV. 12
— Central DeWitt High School presents Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" at 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. General admission is $10. Central DeWitt students and staff will be admitted for $5. Activity passes and spouse passes will not be accepted as valid admission to the performance. Tickets can be purchased by cash or check.
— Maquoketa High School’s fall production, "A Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon," at 1215 E. Platt St. at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Children age 3 and younger will be admitted free. Cookies will be available during intermission for a donation.
— The Sawmill Museum is hosting its first ever trivia night with the Trivia Chick. Trivia starts at 6:30 p.m. under the direction of Trivia Chick, CVB Director Lesley Webster’s trivia business. The cost is $60 per 6-person team. Additional games require exploration of the museum. Call the museum at 562-242-0343 or email director@thesawmillmuseum.org. to reserve a seat. Bring your own food and beverages. The Sawmill Museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
— Clinton Community College is exhibiting the abstract paintings of Clinton artist Gabi Torres in the CCC Library Art Gallery, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton through the fall semester. The public may view the artwork during college library hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
— Clinton High School Drama Department will present Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at 7 p.m. at Clinton High School's Vernon Cook Theater. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and senior citizens. Tickets are available at the door or online.
