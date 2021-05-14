MAY 14
— River Arts Center's exhibit "Exotic Places... Where Would You Go?" asks visitors where they would go if they could go anywhere in the world. Items on display through June 12 include a spear from Eswatini and walking stick from Burkina Faso, photos of Australia, a crossbow and arrows from Vietnam and art from Thailand. River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery will celebrate Police Week with Clinton's Officer Haskell at 10:30 a.m.
— The Clinton County Historical Society will host a large garage sale at 607 S First Street from 1-5 p.m. It has a large variety of items that have been donated to the sale. All money will be used for the renovation and expansion of the museum. No early sales.
