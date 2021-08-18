AUGUST 18
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
— Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. The club is a relaxed gathering of people who have conversations about books and authors. Participants read their own books and discuss them with the group. The meeting will be held at Cake Fantasies by Ashley, 501 S. 2nd Street, Clinton. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for August.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St. in Clinton.
