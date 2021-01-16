JANUARY 16
— Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will feature owls. Funtime starts at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. From 3-4 p.m., Children will make owl crafts to take home during Saturday Special.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
Edward "Pat" Murphy, 76, loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend, passed away at home in Clinton, Iowa. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 3:00-6:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Dorothy M. Lakin, 93, of Clinton, formerly of Cedar Falls, passed away Thursday at Prairie Hills - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
