MARCH 27
— First Central State Bank and Encova Insurance will host a community Easter Egg hunt at 1 p.m. at the Central DeWitt Community Schools outdoor sports complex. The hunt will be separated into divisions for ages 1 and 2, 3 and 4. 5 and 6, and 7 through 9. Organizers encourage attendees to wear masks. Candy, snacks and drinks will be included in the hunt. Each age group will have a Golden Ticket hidden in their hunt area, which can be redeemed for a larger prize at the event’s conclusion.
— Clinton Kiwanis will host a drive-up Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon at the parking lot on South First Street across from Happy Joe's. One bag of candy-filled eggs will be given to each child in car. Drivers should enter on the First Street side of the parking lot and exit on the river side.
— Billie Davids and Greg Steele exhibit their paintings at River Arts Center in Clinton. The Arts Center, located at 229 Fifth Ave. S, is open 1-4 p.m.
— Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a virtual Legislative Coffee from 9:30-11 a.m. Links will be posted at www.dewittiowa.org and www.clintonia.com and on Facebook for the event Clinton County Legislative Coffee-Month.
— Random Tanner, Jamie Triller and DJ Smokey will be live at The Pitts Stop Bar and Grill in Charlotte from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Admission is free.
— Children can take part in a safari shape hunt at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. The Funtime Saturday program will help children identity shapes. The program is designed for young children but all are welcome. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— This month's Lego challenge is called Zipline Fun at the Saturday Special from 3-4 at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The program is free with admission to the children's museum at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Friends of the Library bookstore is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
