OCT. 8
— The annual trivia night fundraiser for Clinton Humane Society begins at 7 p.m. at Clinton Moose Lodge, 1936 Lincoln Way. Registration will take place from 6-6:45 p.m. Call Jen Gerdes at 563-249-5696 to reserve a table. Teams of 8 cost $10 per person. Participants should bring snacks and treats for their tables. A full bar will be available.
— Felicia Finley stars at Patsy Cline in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse in Mt. Carroll. For Tickets, call the box office at 815-244-2035 or go online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center visits the book "Where the Wild Things Are." The program begins at 10:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.