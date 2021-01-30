Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.