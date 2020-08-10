AUGUST 10
— From 5-7 p.m., a portion of sales from Pizza Hut, 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton, will be donated to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Carry out and delivery are available.
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 10, 2020
A native of Centerville, Winona comes to the Clinton Herald after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
CLINTON [mdash] Olav H. Hafskolt, 94, of Clinton, Iowa, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Bickford in Clinton. There will be no services; cremation will take place at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be…
Reverend Arley T. Downie, age 88 of Fulton, died Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Generations of Rock Island. Arrangements are pending with the McDonald Funeral Home in Sterling.
