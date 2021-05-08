MAY 8
— Children will plant flowers with their mothers during the Felix Adler Discovery Center's Mother's Day edition of Funtime Saturday. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. The children's museum is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Children will make sugar scrub for their mothers in the Mother's Day Saturday Special. The program is scheduled for 3-4 p.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— River Arts Center's exhibit "Exotic Places... Where Would You Go?" asks visitors where they would go if they could go anywhere in the world. Items on display through June 12 include a spear from Eswatini and walking stick from Burkina Faso, photos of Australia, a crossbow and arrows from Vietnam and art from Thailand. River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eight Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friends will have a $2 bag sale for the month of May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.