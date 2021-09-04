SEPT. 4
— The 7th Annual Cabin Fever Benefit for St. Jude takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 201 W. Winfield St. in Morrison, Illinois. Vendors include Kim's Keepsakes Lockets, LillaRose, Color Street, Scentsy, Thirty One Gifts, Tupperware, Paparazzi, Tastefully Simple, LulaRoe, homemade card, homemade bath pro, Pink Zebra, Usborne Books, wreaths, Home Decor/ homemade crafts and custom signs.
— Children will explore the magical fun of kinetic sand during Funtime Saturday at the Felix Adler Children's Discover Center at 10:30 a.m. The event is free with a paid admission to the museum, located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The #52Stories genealogy project provides inspiration for writing one story every week for a year. #52Stories will meet at Cake Fantasies by Ashley, 501 S. Second St. in Clinton, from 1:30-3 p.m.. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for September.
