OCT. 17
— The Bill Gardner Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. at Eagle Point Lodge in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Serving ends at 1 p.m. The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, orange juice and milk. Cost is $8 in advance or $10 at the door for adults. Children from the ages of 5 to 12 eat for $5 Children under the age of 4 will be admitted free. Tickets are available from Clinton Kiwanis Club members.
— Volunteers will be setting up the Symphony of Lights at Eagle Point Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To help with setup, check in with Travis at the shed behind the caretaker's house in Eagle Point Park.
