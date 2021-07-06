JULY 6
— Clinton County Conservation will present Creating an Angler at 6 p.m. at Malone Park off of Highway 30 west of Clinton. This is a free event and open to the public. Call Jill Schmidt at 563-847-7202 with any questions.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— DeWitt's Tunes in Town summer concert series will be held in the Lincoln Park band shelter. Food vendors begin serving at 5 p.m. and will feature Hillbilly Jacks BBQ, Chuckie's and Kelly Girls Wood Fire Pizza. A car show will be held and the band, The Hot Rods, will play, both from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free but tips will be collected to pay the band.
— Food sales from 5-7 p.m. at the Second Street Pizza Hut will support Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Pizza Hut is located at 1616 N. Second Street.
