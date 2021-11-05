NOV. 5
— The Fulton Kiwanis hosts Christmas Fantasy at Vista Grande at 5:30 p.m. to raise money for Gateway Area Community Center. The event includes a meal of two meats, two vegetables, salad, rolls and wine and a cash bar, a silent auction and live auction. Brooke Byam will provide music. Tickets are $50 per person or $350 for a table of 8. Vista Grande is located at 2141 16th St. NW in Clinton.
— Sauk Valley Community College will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents should enter the west mall door to the Riverview Room (1H16/1H18). Pfizer's first, second, third or booster doses and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available.
— Clinton children will have farm fun with Farmer Jane during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Kindred Spirits exhibit at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton, ends this week. The Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
— Northeast High School in Goose Lake will perform "Grease" at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and through activities office by emailing troy.hansen@northeastcsd.org or calling 563-577-2219, ext. 1501. The cost is $8 per person. Children under the age of 5 fill be admitted free.
— Angela Meyers will perform at Denny O's, 307 10th Ave. in Fulton, Illinois, at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.