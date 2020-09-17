SEPTEMBER 17
— Jammin’ in the Canyon welcomes residents to Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois from 6:30-8 p.m. Pickers may arrive and set up at 6 p.m. Pickers and singers of all proficiency levels are welcome. Music includes bluegrass, country, folk, blues and rock and roll. Listeners should bring lawn chairs, bug spray and refreshments. Parking is limited due to derecho damage. A shuttle will run from a parking lot to the canyon. Call Jim Perron at 563-357-3314 with questions.
— The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and the DeWitt Chamber & Development host a a candidate forum from 7-9 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St. Masks and social distancing are required.
— The Clinton Peace Coalition will march for peace from 5-5:45 p.m. Marchers will gather at Clinton High School's Vernon Cook Auditorium at 817 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton where they will hear music from the CHS A'Cappella Choir and a message of peace before releasing Monarch butterflies. Masks are required. Social distancing will be enforced.
