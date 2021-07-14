JULY 14
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 3 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 4 p.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Pinkalicious" at 11 a.m. at the Clinton High School Vernon Cook Theater. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Tokyo Train will play at Lyons Four Square Park from 5-7 p.m. near the Lyons Farmer's Market. Residents should bring their own seating.
— Hook's Pub and Grill, at 318 N. Fourth St., hosts Trivia Night from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.