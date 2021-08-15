AUGUST 15
— Clinton County Conservation will host the Build Better Birders Cruise at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up for one or both.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at 2 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, at 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton, Illinois is celebrating 50 years of outdoor evening services. At 6 p.m. the church choir will sing before Ken Schaver shares the history of the outdoor services. Previous pastors and church members will share their memories, and music will be provided by church members. The evening will conclude with anniversary cake.
— Larry and Connie Van Oosten of Erie, Illinois share their kidnapping story with Bethel Christian Reformed Church at 10:30 a.m. The Van Oostens have written about being kidnapped from their home and rescued by local law enforcement and the FBI in a newly released book, “Rescued for a Reason”. Russ Holesinger will interview the Van Oostens as they talk about their experience and share their faith. The public is invited. The church is located at 1208 Third Ave. in Fulton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.