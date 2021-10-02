OCT. 2
— River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, will exhibit the works of four Carroll County, Illinois artists through Nov. 6. Sheila Wyeth, Michele Horner, Dolores Moll and Colleen Schroeder paint together on a weekly basis. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
— The Fulton Fall Festival begins with a 2-mile walk and run in collaboration with KT3 Fitness's Fulton's Fittest competition. The run begins at 914 Fourth St. in Fulton. Heritage Canyon will show visitors life on the prairie, a scarecrow stroll will show off the downtown businesses and their scarecrow displays and the Windmill Cultural Center will be open to visitors. Pumpkin painting, grilling at the Fulton Meat Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., orchard fresh apples, fresh Amish baked goods and food trucks will all be found in Fulton during the day.
— Unity Christian School's Fall Festival is set for 2-6 p.m at 711 10th St. in Fulton. The festival includes a vender and craft fair, game booths, a photo booth, a pumpkin patch and a chili cook-off.
— The Riverview Bacon and Brew Fest is set for 4-7 p.m. in Riverview Park. Tickets are $20. Food truck samples will cost $2 cash. The Slough Boys will provide music for the evening. People must be 21 or older to attend. IDs will be checked.
— Experience Timber Lake Terror every Friday and Saturday in October, courtesy of Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt. Carroll, Illinois. The haunted lake is open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 if purchased online.
— The #52Stories genealogy project will meet at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. Fourth St. in Clinton, from 1:30-3 p.m. The project asks participants to record a story every week in a handwritten journal, blog, voice or video recordings. Call us at 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for October.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Halloween in the Parks at Eden Valley, Walnut Grove and Sherman Parks. Campers may decorate their campsites for the weekend, and costumed children are invited to trick or treat from 5-6 p.m. through the campground. County Conservation asks campers to pass out candy.
— Heritage Canyon, 515 N. Fourth St. in Fulton, Illinois, brings history to life during the Fulton Fall Festival. Residents may visit 11 buildings reminiscent of the late-1800s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors should park downtown at Fulton Corp. and ride the free shuttle to the Canyon entrance. Masks are required inside buildings. Early American Crafters at the Canyon include three blacksmiths, a storyteller, cooks in the cabin and 1860s summer kitchen, a doctor, a fur trapper and a teacher.
— Andresen Nature Center, 409 N. Fourth Street in Fulton, Illinois, next to Heritage Canyon, celebrates Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Natural Area Guardians will discuss prairies and how to start one. Limited quantities of seeds are available. Fulton High School Robotics Club will launch water bottles.
