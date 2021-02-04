FEBRUARY 4
— River Arts Center is showing the photography of Mic Barnes and the watercolor paintings of Martha Hayes in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Build a birdhouse or bird feeder at Rock Creek Park at 6:30 p.m. The cost will depend on the project. The kit will contain cut pieces with pre-drilled holes. Tools will be available for assembling the project. Call 563-357-0759 to reserve a kit.
