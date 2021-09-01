SEPT. 1
— The Driftless Paddling Tour is a trip down the Mississippi River from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, from Allamakee to Jackson County through the driftless regions of Iowa. On Wednesday, participants will see Dubuque County from AY McDonald Park to Massey Marina, 8.5 miles. For more information, email Kaytlan with Dubuque County Conservation at kaytlan.moeller@dubuquecounty.us.
— Hooks Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia Night from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m.
— The Whiteside County Health Department will offer free rapid drive-up COVID-19 antigen testing with no appointment at its tent, 1300 W. Second St. in Rock Falls, Illinois, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2-3:30 p.m. Anyone wishing to be tested should follow signs and cones in the back parking lot of the testing tent. Anyone who need a PCR test can call the Whiteside County Community Health Clinic at 815-626-2230 for an appointment.
