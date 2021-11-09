NOV. 9
— The Clinton County Historical Society will hold a $5 Chili-In-a-Sack Supper at the museum, 601 S 1st Street, from 4 p.m. while supplies last. Drive up, grab supper sack and enjoy a bowl of chili, applesauce, chips and cookies. The event is a fundraiser for the museum.
— All women are welcome to attend Stonecroft Ministries' After Five at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 9th Ave., Fulton from 6:30-8 p.m. for dinner and a program. Stonecroft is a nonprofit, Christian Organization encouraging women to impact their communities with the Gospel of Jesus. Features of the evening include a bakeless bake sale and turkey trivia. Bea Ingersoll of Albany, Illinois will speak. Call Carolene Sterenberg at 309-887-4097 or Ruth Huizenga at 309-659-2175 by Nov. 7 to make reservations.
— Don's Jewelry presents Santa's Coming to Town Shopping Spree at Wild Rose Casino, 777 Wild Rose Dr. in Clinton, from 5-7 p.m.
