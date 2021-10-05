OCT. 5
— Felicia Finley stars at Patsy Cline in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse in Mt. Carroll. For Tickets, call the box office at 815-244-2035 or go online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— Pizza Hut will donate 20% of sales between 5-7 p.m. to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Order online or call 563-242-3333. Pizza Hut is located at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton.
