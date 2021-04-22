APRIL 22
— Openings remain for Moderna COVID vaccine clinic at the Clinton County Administration Building 1-5 p.m. Schedule an appointment at https://clintonjacksoncovidvaccine.as.me/Clinton1. Walk-ins will be taken from 2-4 p.m.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts an Earth Day Walk at 6 p.m. at Camp Miss-Elk-Ton. Participants will tour the cabin and have refreshments before taking a stroll through the winds to check out the wildflowers and other early spring forest activities.
— The Whiteside Forum at 7 p.m. will celebrate Earth Day via Zoom, with guest speakers Jennifer Drayna, Education Manager, and Jared McGovern, Curator of Conservation Programs, at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque. See more at https://www.rivermuseum.com/. For a link to this event or more information about The Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami at ardami@mchsi.com or (815) 772-4949.
