MARCH 6
— During Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, Shannon McManus, I-Smile coordinator for Clinton and Jackson counties, will give free dental screenings and free fluoride to children. McManus will explain proper tooth care in an entertaining and child-friendly way. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. No advanced registration is needed, and participation is free with regular museum admission. Masks are required.
— From 3-4 p.m., the Discovery Center will host its monthly Lego build challenge during its Saturday Special program. Michelle Kelley, museum volunteer and engineer with LyondellBasell, will challenge children to build their names with Lego blocks, Lind said. Other challenges will include flat building, 3D building and building with color requirements. The Saturday Special is geared for school-aged children, but all ages are always welcome. This program requires no advance registration and participation is free with regular museum admission. Masks are required.
— Midwest Pets for Life will take photos of people and their pets with the Easter bunny from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each pet and child will receive a small treat while supplies last. Midwest Pets is located at 129 Fourth Ave. S. in Clinton. Donations are welcome.
