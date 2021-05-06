MAY 6
— River Arts Center's exhibit "Exotic Places... Where Would You Go?" asks visitors where they would go if they could go anywhere in the world. Items on display through June 12 include a spear from Eswatini and walking stick from Burkina Faso, photos of Australia, a crossbow and arrows from Vietnam and art from Thailand. River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open from 1-4 p.m.
— The Church of the Open Door in Clinton will observe the National Day of Prayer with a program held at the cross in the parking lot from noon until 12:30. The public is welcome to attend.
