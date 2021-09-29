SEPT. 29
— CrossView Church (formerly Second Reformed Church) in Fulton will host a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes Maid-rites, baked beans, chips and desserts. CrossView is located in Fulton at 705 14th Avenue.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open from 1-5 p.m. in the basement of the main library, 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St. in Clinton.
— River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, will exhibit the works of four Carroll County, Illinois artists through Nov. 6. Sheila Wyeth, Michele Horner, Dolores Moll and Colleen Schroeder paint together on a weekly basis. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
