NOV. 30
The Bureau of Prisons is hosting a hiring event at Thomson Training Center, 1100 One Mile Road in Thomson, Illinois from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Applicants should bring resumes and two forms of identification. Veterans are encouraged to attend and should also bring Member 4 copies of their DD-214s or VA rating decision letters and a VA Disability Certificate, if applicable. In most cases, Federal regulations require BOP employees to be under 37 years old when hired; however, exceptions are made for certain hard-to-fill positions and for preference eligible veterans. U.S. citizenship is also required.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
