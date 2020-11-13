NOVEMBER 13
— An online silent auction begins to raise money for Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. More than 35 baskets and gift packages are available. More than 75 local shops, restaurants and businesses have provided merchandise and gift certificates.
— Scott for Tots is collecting toys for Holiday Network's toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will explore rhythm and let children make their own tambourines. Music Makes the World Go Round begins at 10:30 a.m. at the children's museum, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is designed for young children, but all ages are welcome.
