MAY 29
—The Savanna Museum will open from noon to 4 p.m. for a full display of all exhibits during its Grand Re-Opening. Admission is free; however, donations are appreciated. The museum is located at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.
— Lyons Farmers Market is open at Four Square Park on Main Avenue from 8 a.m. to noon. Venders will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.
— Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will promote the summer reading program for Camanche Public Library. At 10:30 a.m. children will hear from Camanche librarians how reading colors their world. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Children will make elephant toothpaste during the Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 3-4 p.m. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll, Illinois will host 52nd Street, a band that performs the music of Billy Joel, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, or $20 for TLP subscribers. Tickets are available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=117422. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll.
— Clinton County Conservation will offer Wagon Rides at 10:30 a.m. at Eden Valley. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Meet at the Nature Center. Eden Valley Refuge is located at 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin.
— The Eden Valley Nature Center will have a grand opening from 1-4 p.m. to celebrate an addition to the Nature Center. The Front Porch Pickers will perform on the porch. The music will move indoors in the event of bad weather. Clinton County Conservation will serve cake and other refreshments. Eden Valley Refuge is located at 1415 50th Ave., Baldwin.
