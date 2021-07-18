JULY 18
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Jesus Christ Superstar" at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 3 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road, in Fulton, welcomes The Good Stewards (The Horton Family) to the outdoor stage at 6 p.m. Residents may bring lawn chairs and sit outside or listen from their cars. In case of rain or extreme heat the concert will be moved indoors. A free will offering will be taken.
