JULY 18
— Putt for Pets, in memory of Mark "Whitey" Bower, begins at 8 a.m. at Valley Oaks Golf Course. Cost for the 4-person best shot tournament is $50 per person ($25 per person for members). Registration begins at 7 a.m. Space and carts are limited. For more information, call the Clinton Humane Society at 563-242-2457 or email chsmanager3@gmail.com.
— The CVMA 39-4 Annual Patriot Ride is scheduled, rain or shine. Registration will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at Gunchies, 2905 Telegraph Road, Davenport. Cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Breakfast will be available for an additional cost. Stops on the route include Bridgeside Links in Muscatine (lunch stop), a 15-minute memorial stop at Inland Cemetery in Bennett, Victory Lane in Clarence and Rack's Swinging Door in Wyoming. The ride will end at Buzzy's Tap in Welton which will feature a DJ, silent auction and three gun raffles. Kickstands are up at 11 a.m. All proceeds from will help local veterans. For more information call or text 563-219-6233.
— Eleven artists from RutabagA Art of Geneseo, Illinois are exhibiting their paintings, quilting, woodworking, jewelry and greeting cards at River Arts Center in Clinton. The exhibit will be on display Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. until August 22. Admittance is free. Social distancing will be observed.
— Random Tanner, Jamie Triller and Ro Pesci grace the stage of Remington’s in Clinton, 2300 Lincoln Way, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. DJ Smokey will provide the tunes for the night, and other special guest performers may show up. Admission is free. Wear a mask if you feel unsafe.
