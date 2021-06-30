Vendor at Lyons Farmer's Market

JUNE 30 

—Camanche Public Library will host Tae Kwon Do with Mellennia at 2 p.m. The library is located at 102 12th Ave., Camanche.

— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 1-5 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.

— Fishermen's Holler will perform at Lyons Four Square Park from 5-7 p.m. The concert is part of Clinton Public Library's Market Music 2021.

— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.

— Clinton County Conservation hosts a Caving Extravaganza at 5 p.m. at Eden Valley Refuge. The event is free event , but space is limited. Sign up by June 28 at  www.mycountyparks.com<http://www.mycountyparks.com.

— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 4 p.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.

